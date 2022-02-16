Canada, We Are Winning!

The Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford, has just announced an end to the mandates.
O CANADA
Rumble
We stand on guard for thee... Thank you to every Man, Woman and Child that is Standing Tall Together as Proud Canadians. Much Love..
The Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford, has just announced an end to the mandates.
We stand on guard for thee... Thank you to every Man, Woman and Child that is Standing Tall Together as Proud Canadians. Much Love..
Ryan Grim, Kim Iversen, and Robby Soave react to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's invocation of the Emergencies..