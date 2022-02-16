FBI International S01E12 One Point One Million Followers

FBI: International 1x12 "One Point One Million Followers" Promo with guest star Elizabeth Mitchell - When a notorious American tech tycoon becomes involved in a murder in Frankfurt, the Fly Team must chase him down amid the local protesters he’s incited with his conspiracy theories on social media.

Also, Jaeger relishes working in her home country, and Forrester must make a decision involving his mother’s past, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, February 22nd on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.