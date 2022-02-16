Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at the age of 69 in Mumbai hospital | Oneindia News
Music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri met his demise today in the early hours in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital at the age of 69.

