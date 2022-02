Bappi Lahiri passes away at 69 in Mumbai | Tribute to the legendary singer | Oneindia News

Music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri met his demise today in the early hours in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital at the age of 69.

According to news agency PTI, he had been in hospital for a month being treated for multiple health issues.

Tributes from Bollywood to Bappi Lahiri flooded in this morning.

#BappiLahiri #BappiLahiriPassesAway #DiscoKing