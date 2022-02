Bappi Lahiri revealed how much gold he possessed in an election affidavit | Know all | Oneindia News

Music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri met his demise today in the early hours in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital at the age of 69.

In an interview, Bappi Lahiri revealed that his gold-clad look was very much influenced by Elvis Presley.

Know how much gold the singer had.

