2022 Volkswagen Jetta Interior Design

For seven generations, the Volkswagen Jetta has delivered a compelling mix of European handling and style in a four-door sedan package that’s been popular worldwide, with roughly 18 million sold globally and 3.2 million sold in the United States.

As the newest Jetta arrives this year, we took a look back at the evolution of the Jetta over the decades.

Born from the demand for a Golf-sized model with a trunk, the original Jetta was introduced to American audiences in 1979 as a 1980 model.

Assembled at the Wolfsburg factory in Germany, the Jetta offered drivers 76 horsepower and upscale styling for the subcompact sedan segment.

In an era of frugality, the Jetta came across as slightly more luxurious than the Rabbit, with features such as optional automatic transmission and full carpeting.