Valentine's Day - a love letter to the Porsche V8

Fourty five years since the first eight-cylinder Porsche, the Porsche V8 is the beating heart of the sports car manufacturer's most powerful hybrids – and continues to break new ground and win affection.
Fourty five years since the first eight-cylinder Porsche, the Porsche V8 is the beating heart of the sports car manufacturer's most powerful hybrids – and continues to break new ground and win affection.
Porsche launched its first V-8 45 years ago, and since it's Valentine's Day, the automaker decided to celebrate with a love letter...
We take a look at some of the best metal that will hit the streets over the next year and beyond
You might still be..