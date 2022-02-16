PM Modi takes part in ‘Shabad Kirtan’ at Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham temple in Delhi | Oneindia News

Today morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to 15th-century poet-saint Guru Ravidas on his birth anniversary.
#PMModi #GuruRavidas #ShabadKirtan
Today morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to 15th-century poet-saint Guru Ravidas on his birth anniversary.
#PMModi #GuruRavidas #ShabadKirtan
PM Modi hailed Sant Ravidas and said that he dedicated his life to eliminating evil practices such as casteism and untouchability.
PM Modi hailed Sant Ravidas and said that he dedicated his life to eliminating evil practices such as casteism and untouchability.