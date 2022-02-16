PM Modi takes part in ‘Shabad Kirtan’ at Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham temple in Delhi | Oneindia News
PM Modi takes part in ‘Shabad Kirtan’ at Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham temple in Delhi | Oneindia News

Today morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to 15th-century poet-saint Guru Ravidas on his birth anniversary.

#PMModi #GuruRavidas #ShabadKirtan