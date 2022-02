A Slippery Slope to Socialism...

Canada is a perfect example of why America must support our local police and keep them independent.

Join Art Thompson as he explains why Trudeau has the authority to declare a national emergency that all Canadian police must enforce.

In order for America to avoid the same fate, we cannot allow our local police to come under any level of federal regulation, guidelines, training, financing, etc.

It is a slippery slope leading to totalitarianism.