Ask The Mamas - Maskless Super Bowl

This is the Ask the Mamas segment for February 14, 2022.
We got a question for our American Mamas… "Dear Mamas, tell me again why my kid has to wear a mask in school when no one at the Super Bowl had to wear a mask?"
This is the Ask the Mamas segment for February 14, 2022.
We got a question for our American Mamas… "Dear Mamas, tell me again why my kid has to wear a mask in school when no one at the Super Bowl had to wear a mask?"
Kim Iversen criticizes L.A. county's mask mandates for children, even as they play outside sports.