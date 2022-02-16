Russia-Ukraine Crisis Explained: Why Europe's on the BRINK OF WAR! | Louder with Crowder

Russia is invading Ukraine, and we'll tell you who's to blame.
HINT: A lot of them work in the White House.
Plus, CNN tries mansplaining to Bari Weiss.
And is Joe Biden really prepared to leave MORE Americans behind enemy lines?
Russia is invading Ukraine, and we'll tell you who's to blame.
HINT: A lot of them work in the White House.
Plus, CNN tries mansplaining to Bari Weiss.
And is Joe Biden really prepared to leave MORE Americans behind enemy lines?
Why is Europe reluctant to take on Russia over the tensions near Ukraine? The region depends on Russia for a large chunk of its..