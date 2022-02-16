Russia-Ukraine Crisis Explained: Why Europe's on the BRINK OF WAR! | Louder with Crowder
Russia-Ukraine Crisis Explained: Why Europe's on the BRINK OF WAR! | Louder with Crowder

Russia is invading Ukraine, and we&apos;ll tell you who&apos;s to blame.

HINT: A lot of them work in the White House.

Plus, CNN tries mansplaining to Bari Weiss.

And is Joe Biden really prepared to leave MORE Americans behind enemy lines?