ATC - All Around The World (la la la la la la la la)

"Around the World (La La La La La)" is a song most popularly sung by the music group ATC, later called A Touch of Class.

It was adapted from a song called "Pesenka" by the group "Ruki Vverkh", which was one of the most popular Russian pop bands in the late 1990s.

This band was active from 1997 to 2006.

This song reached #1 on the Top 40 charts in 2000.