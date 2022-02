State of Emergency Declared In Ontario

In this video I counter many of the statements made by Premier Doug Ford in his speech declaring a state of emergency for Ontario.

Do not be fooled.

They are changing the rules of the game as they go to hold on to power.

Do not succumb to these word salads.

We are officially allowing a police state to be ushered in if we do not stand up and support those who are standing up to these tyrants.