Watch Your Comments [What your comments about them say about you]

What your comments about the Narcissist say about you!

If you're searching and commenting on how horrible they are, how immature, and how THEY should..... that's an internal reflection on where you are.

An indication that you are still triggered - and in their eyes - still able to be controlled.

Meaning - you've got more inner healing to do.

