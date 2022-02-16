Canyonland National Park, UT, Potash Vista Road

In this video, we take Shafer Basin road to to the Junction of White Rim and Potash roads.

Along this route we made multiple stops to take in the view.

Two of the most visited are Gooseneck Overlook, and Thelma and Louise Point.

This route takes us past the actual potash ponds, and on to UT 148 towards Moab.

Potash road has great formations and landscapes, and once again brings you close to the Colorado river.

This was a fantastic drive.

In our next video we'll check out the south entrance to Canyonland NP.

A completely different landscape.