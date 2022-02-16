Renowned music composer Bappi Lahiri passes away at 69

Veteran singer-music director Bappi Lahiri -- who wielded the baton at the age of 17 -- passed away here late on Tuesday night, an official said.
Music composer Lalit Pandit pays tribute to Bappi Lahiri
Legendary singer-composer Bappi Lahiri has left a huge void in the film industry with his untimely demise. He passed away on..