'Man of incredible melody': Bollywood celebs mourn Bappi Lahiri's demise
Bollywood celebrities have been mourning the death of India's 'Disco King' Bappi Lahiri since the news broke that he had passed away at the age of 69 at a suburban hospital in Mumbai's Juhu area in the early hours of Wednesday.