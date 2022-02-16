Richard Sherman: ATTACK on Matt Stafford Race-Motivated? | Van Jones Co-Parenting Nightmare

Could Richard Sherman’s playing career be over?

Whitlock lays out why the Buccaneers cornerback’s attack on Matthew Stafford shows that Sherman is making a play to become a broadcaster.

Could the damage caused by his 2020 arrest be countered by an embrace of left-wing politics?

“Fearless” contributor Steve Kim weighs Sherman’s chances of becoming the NFL’s version of NBA commentator Charles Barkley.

The guys also give their top five best NFL players of all time.

Find out who put Aaron Donald, Emmitt Smith, Jim Brown, Reggie White, Jerry Rice, and John Elway on their list.

Delano Squires explains his Twitter feud with Pastor Darrell Scott about gangsta rap.

Squires also blasts Van Jones for his confusing co-parenting announcement.