Starmer advises to 'go now and hard' with Russia sanctions

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer said the government should "go now and hard" in introducing sanctions against Russia in an exclusive interview with Channel 4.

He said: "We should go now and hard with the sanctions.

It is important, I should say that we stand united with our allies in the face of Russian aggression." Report by Guzzardib.

