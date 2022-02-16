First Shark Attack in Sydney Since 1963 Kills Swimmer

A shark attack on Wednesday afternoon killed a swimmer on a Sydney beach.
According to local media, this is the first shark attack in Sydney since 1963.
Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.
A man has died of his "catastrophic injuries" after being bitten by a shark. It is the first fatal shark attack off the coast of..