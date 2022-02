99. Elisabeth Perrin-Snyder - A Nurse’s Perspective on Covid-19

Elisabeth is a Registered Nurse with over 45 years of clinical and managerial experience.

She has extensive education in the health and nursing field, including earning a BA with distinction in Health Studies from Brock University in St.

Catharines, ON.

During her long and committed nursing career, she has been an active community volunteer and a keen advocate for improving the care of patients with dementia.