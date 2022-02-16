Chris Cuomo Latest Accuser Claims He Tried Quieting Her by Arranging a Positive Segment About Her Employer
Chris Cuomo Latest Accuser Claims He Tried Quieting Her by Arranging a Positive Segment About Her Employer

Chris Cuomo allegedly attacked a female ABC News temp worker when she denied his proposition for sex at what was suppose to be “lunch” in his office.

Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.