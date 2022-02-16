The Scariest Day of Van Life Yet

This week was truly one of the scariest moments of our lives and on the road since we started van life.

We’re experiencing some real highs and lows… Our hearts hurt so much to see Izzy in that state and we hope this never happens again, we’re keeping a constant close eye on these two!

At the end of the week all is well and we can learn from the hard moments and remember the special ones, like the incredible off grid camps, new travels, making vlogs with friends- preparing Colin for life in a van and his van build!