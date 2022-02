The Queen meets with Defence Services Secretaries

"I'm here!" exclaims Her Majesty to the outgoing and incoming Defence Services Secretary who were about to meet Her at Windsor Castle.

The event is the first in-person engagement for The Queen since Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall Camilla tested positive for Covid.

Report by Guzzardib.

