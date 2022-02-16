Are you disposing of your face mask properly

With billions of people using masks every day since the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus, the problem of their safe disposal has been rising.

Several instances of used masks being irresponsibly disposed of off have been recorded in recent times.

The need to safely dispose of these face masks is as important as wearing them, in the fight against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has indicated that the used masks should be disinfected using ordinary bleach solution (five per cent) or sodium hypochlorite solution (one per cent) and then disposed of either by burning or deep burial.