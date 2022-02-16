Kelvin Fletcher and Liz Marsland on their journey to becoming farmers, and what they love most about each other

Kate chats to actors and farming power couple Kelvin Fletcher and Liz Marsland about their unusual journey to becoming farmers, and what they've come to admire most about each other.

Tune in!

White Wine Question Time with Kate Thornton is the podcast that brings together well-known guests to answer three thought-provoking questions over three glasses of wine.

Discover the friendships behind the entertainment headlines, and listen in on their conversations for a side to the celebrities you've never heard before.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts, and follow on Instagram (@whitewineqt) & Twitter (@WhiteWineQT) to keep up to date with the latest guests, news and more.