Kelvin Fletcher on being turned down for Strictly Come Dancing twice, before going on to win the whole series

Strictly winner Kelvin Fletcher talks to Kate about being turned down by the show several times, and how it felt when he was called up as a replacement, before going on to win the whole series.

White Wine Question Time with Kate Thornton is the podcast that brings together well-known guests to answer three thought-provoking questions over three glasses of wine.

Discover the friendships behind the entertainment headlines, and listen in on their conversations for a side to the celebrities you've never heard before.

