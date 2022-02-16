Kelvin Fletcher on being turned down for Strictly Come Dancing twice, before going on to win the whole series

Strictly winner Kelvin Fletcher talks to Kate about being turned down by the show several times, and how it felt when he was called up as a replacement, before going on to win the whole series.
