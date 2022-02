One-on-One with 'Let Them Breathe' founder Sharon McKeeman on Calif. mask mandates

California will lifted its indoor mask mandate on Wednesday, but kids still have to wear theirs in schools across the state.

This comes on the heels of Los Angeles hosting the Super Bowl with 70,000 people in attendance.

OAN's Stella Escobedo caught up with the founder of 'Let Them Breath,' Sharon McKeeman, for her outlook on the state’s handling of masking.