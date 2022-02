On This Day 1993: Princess Diana Pleads For AIDS Compassion

After making headlines in 1987 for shaking the hand of an AIDS patient ungloved, the Princess continued to plead for greater tolerance and empathy for sufferers with a powerful speech to medical experts.

Report by Guinnesse.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn