Dance and Smile With This 30-Minute Beginner's Arms and Abs Workout

Join fitness trainer and dancer Khetanya Henderson for a 30-minute arms and abs dance workout that will make you forget you're exercising.

She'll lead you through a quick warmup, an arms and abs series, then a cooldown.

Throughout this routine, you'll find yourself grapevining your way into some groovy dance moves.

If you have a set of light weights, don't forget to bring them!

Khetanya's outfit: P.E Nation