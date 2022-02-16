Ukraine-Russia "Conflict" That Never Was | Biden's "Wag the Dog War" Flops Like His Presidency

The Russia/Ukraine nothingburger ended with a whimper.

The Russian military was doing their regularly scheduled exercises and now they have completed, so everyone is going home.

But Uncle Joe wants you to think there is still a possibility.

No, it's over, get back to real life and accept that your Presidency is a failure and maybe try and fix ANYTHING you can control at home.

How about the border?

Everyone wants it fixed, you are losing support as the days go on and now you have no more distraction.

GET TO WORK!