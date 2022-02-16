Bob Saget’s Family Files Lawsuit To Stop Release of Investigation Records

Bob Saget’s Family Files Lawsuit , To Stop Release of Investigation Records.

Saget was found dead in his Florida hotel room on Jan.

9.

His cause of death was revealed to stem from "an unwitnessed fall backwards" and hitting "the posterior aspect of his head.".

According to the Orange County Medical Examiner, Saget seemingly thought nothing of it, went to bed and died in his sleep.

While no evidence of drug use of foul play was found, the medical examiner said it would take 10-12 weeks to complete the probe.

According to documents obtained by 'Entertainment Tonight' on Feb.

15, Saget's family has since filed a lawsuit against the medical examiner's office and the Orange County sheriff.

They are seeking an injunction to block the release of any more records, including photos, videos or recordings pertaining to his death.

Plaintiffs will suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress if Defendants release the Records in response to public records requests or otherwise disseminate the Records for any other reason or purpose, Via lawsuit obtained by 'Entertainment Tonight'.

Saget was 65 years old