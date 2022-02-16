Prince Andrew reaches shock settlement with Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew has reached a multi-million-pound settlement with Virginia Giuffre who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was 17.

The settlement marks the end of an arduous legal battle for Giuffre who has also pursued criminal and civil actions against Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Lawyer Lisa Bloom – who represented several of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims - hailed the outcome as a “great victory” for Giuffre.

In the settlement, the prince said he regretted his association with Epstein – a convicted paedophile – and commended the courage of Giuffre and other survivors in pursuing justice.

He will pay an undisclosed amount – thought to be in the eight-figure range - in damages to Giuffre and a donation to a victims’ rights charity.

Report by Alibhaiz.

