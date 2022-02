Health Secretary announces Covid vaccine for 5-11 year olds

Health Secretary Sajid Javid announces the government will offer the Covid vaccine to 5–11year olds following advice from the JCVI.

The Health Secretary asserted that "the vaccine is safe and effective" stressing that it's "a non-urgent offer" and that parents "should decide for themselves whether it's an offer that they want to take up." Report by Guzzardib.

