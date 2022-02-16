US warns Russian invasion Ukraine could happen any time #Ukrain #russian #US

U.S. intelligence shows Russia has strategically built up and moved its forces on the Ukrainian border to a point where an invasion could be imminent.
U.S. Intelligence Agencies claimed that Russia would invade Ukraine at 1am local time. That time came and went without any..
Joe Biden warned Russian president Vladimir Putin that the US would impose swift and severe costs on Russia if his forces invaded..