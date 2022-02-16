Joe Biden Forgets Obama's Name & Thinks He Can Outplay Putin...He Can't | Ep 338

Joe Biden spoke yesterday about Russia as he prepares to take credit if Ukraine is not invaded, while also warning Americans what could come of it if Putin does go in.

Drew explains how the Democrats are planning this out to help with poll numbers, but how America loses either way.

Plus, Kamala Harris is telling people why the internet is so important, though it sounds like she just learned about it, Hillary refuses to comment on the Durham probe and some new information may tie Biden to the same firm the Clinton's used to spy on Trump.