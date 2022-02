Mass Exodus from Indoctrination to Freedom: “Schoolhouse Rocked! The Homeschool Revolution”

Homeschooling is not for the faint of heart or for parents who choose to work alone in this battle to train their children; it takes a committed mother and father working as a team.

Offering a uniquely personal and in-depth look at the rise of homeschooling in America, married filmmakers Garritt Hampton and Yvette Hampton have released an authoritative new documentary titled Schoolhouse Rocked: The Homeschool Revolution.