Beijing Olympics: Canada wins gold in men’s short track speed skating relay, Hamelin's 6th medal

Canada's Charles Hamelin won his sixth Olympic medal on Thursday after he and his teammates Steven Dubois, Jordan Pierre-Gilles and Pascal Dion won gold in the short-track 5,000-metre speed skating relay.

The 37-year-old has won at least one medal in five different winter Olympics, making him the most decorated male winter Olympian, and holds the record with