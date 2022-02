How Mandates Have Impacted Everyday Nova Scotians - Meet Peter

Nova Scotia Provincial Vaccine Mandates went into effect on December 1, 2021, requiring most provincial employees, including nurses, paramedics, teachers and many other to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave.

This video is the 2nd of a series on how these mandates have impacted people in the province of Nova Scotia.

This is Peter's story.