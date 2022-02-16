BAIT AND SWITCH: Spikevax "Ghost Approval" By FDA Is A Fraud Against The American People

FDA's "Ghost Approval" of Spikevax is a "Bait and switch" Mary Holland explains, as the vaccine is not currently available to any American on the market.

Polly reiterates that there is no FDA approved vaccine currently available in the US.

"This is a fraud against the American people" says Mary Holland.

It is critical that those who decide to take the vaccine understand that they are still receiving the EUA vaccine, which does not have full FDA approval, and therefore cannot sue if they are injured by the product.