H.O.T. Wait Speaks on Broken Chain of Custody WI. Rally 2-15-22

H.O.T.

President Harry Wait speaks to a gathering at the Madison Wisconsin Capital Rally on February 15, 2022, in regards to the Racine Sheriffs criminal complaint on the Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC).

It has been alluded to multiple times by Racine D.A.

Hanson and Racine Sheriff Schmaling that the complaint had been given to the WI.

Attorney General for review.

Sources close to the investigation said it was not.

H.O.T has requested the complaint from the WI.

Attorney General’s office and has not received it.

H.O.T.

Supporter Jim McClain through his efforts has fleshed out Racine D.A.

Hanson to admit she is not going to prosecute the WEC claiming jurisdiction issues.

In the opinion of H.O.T.

Government Hanson has jurisdiction over crimes committed under Wisconsin Statutes Section 946.12(2) on the basis of Wisconsin Statutes Section 978.05 and 801.05.

Racine.

County Sheriff Schmaling has called upon Attorney General, Josh Kaul, to do his job.

Josh Kaul would need the complaint forwarded to him!

Why was this not done?

Schmaling has since announced he will refer the complaints relative to the crimes committed by the Wisconsin Elections Commissioners to the District Attorneys of the counties where the commissioners reside.

WEC must be held accountable to the rule of law just as any other ordinary citizen would be held accountable.

To that end H.O.T Government supporters will take all lawful actions available to them in the cause of justice being served.

As H.O.T.

Government has and continues to hold DA Hanson accountable, it will hold the District Attorneys of Milwaukee, St.

Croix,