Kayleigh McEnany torches ‘elitist’ Justin Trudeau

The 'Outnumbered' panel reacted to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau enacting the Emergencies Act to cut off funding to the protesting truckers.
The 'Outnumbered' panel reacted to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau enacting the Emergencies Act to cut off funding to the protesting truckers.
The 'Outnumbered' panel responded to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's enactment of the..
The ‘Outnumbered’ panel discusses Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the mainstream media’s criticism of the Canadian..