Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Call Off Engagement

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley , Call Off Engagement.

'People' reports that a source close to Rodgers has confirmed the couple has broken up.

They got engaged just over a year ago.

It was an amicable split; it just wasn't working.

They're very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount.

, Source, to 'People'.

They will remain friendly; there's no bad blood and no drama.

It just didn't work out for them, Source, to 'People'.

'People' reports that while Rodgers and Woodley grew close amid the height of the pandemic, they were rarely seen together as society opened back up.

Earlier this year, a source also told 'People' the couple would often "agree to disagree" about various things.

They disagreed on a lot of things.

Early on, they decided to agree to disagree about things and not debate them, Source, via 'People'.

News of their breakup follows backlash Rodgers received in November for misleading the public about his vaccination status.