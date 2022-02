Eiffel 65 - Blue (Da Ba Dee) ♫ Shuffle Dance Video

Eurodance, which is also known as Eurohouse or Euro-NRG, is a genre of electronic dance music that originated in the late 1980s primarily in Europe.

It combines elements from house, techno, Hi-NRG and especially Euro disco.

Eurodance production has continued to evolve with a more modernized style that incorporates elements from electro and techno music.