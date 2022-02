[PRESSER] Statement Regarding Ottawa Police Notices to Freedom Convoy 2022

[OTTAWA - Feb.

16, 2022] In response to the Ottawa Police Notice to Demonstration Participants warning people to leave the downtown Freedom Convoy area immediately and that "anyone blocking streets, or assisting others in the blocking of [sic] streets" is committing a criminal offence with possible fines and arrest, an official press release was given by Danny Bulford, ex-RCMP & ex-Trudeau sniper, Vincent Gircys, ex-OPP, and Eddie Cornell, CAF Veteran on behalf of organizers.