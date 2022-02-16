US Defense Secretary Heads to Europe for NATO Talks, Visit Troops

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin heads to Brussels on Tuesday for talks with NATO allies and to visit U.S. service members in Poland as Washington remains focused on the risk of a large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Watch VideoUkrainians defied pressure from Moscow with a national show of flag-waving unity Wednesday, while the West warned that..