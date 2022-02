CG King o'dat Thing - Night 11

A very special evening of King o'dat Thing ensues as Vince McSix maliciously inducts his fellow goons, Macho Dan & Mutt-Man, into the CGWF Hall of Fame, ruining Primetime Poulton's chances of being the first inductee (his life's dream).

To make matters worse, Poulton is forced to watch from the chat as it all takes place.