The Boys Presents Diabolical Season 1

The Boys Presents Diabolical Season 1 Trailer HD - An eight-episode animated anthology series set in the universe of the Emmy-nominated hit The Boys, will premiere all episodes on March 4 exclusively on Prime Video.

The fun-size episodes, running 12-14 minutes and each with its own animation style, will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe, brought to life by some of the most creative and bloody brilliant minds in entertainment today, including Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, and Aisha Tyler.