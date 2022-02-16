American Shoppers Exceed January Expectations Despite Increasing Prices

CNN reports that as the pandemic economy has saddled the United States with rampant inflation, Americans have continued to shop.

Per the U.S. Census Bureau, retail sales in the United States rose by 3.8% in January.

The seasonal swing in sales is 2% more than economists had anticipated, as total sales reached $649.8 billion to begin 2022.

According to CNN, consumer prices rose in January to highs not seen in four decades.

Economists' hopeful expectations see prices trending downward, but it's too early to tell.

Still, Americans continue spending their hard-earned money despite the tumultuous market.

Consumers say they are worried about inflation, but they continue to spend.

Gus Faucher, PNC chief economist

Retail sales in recent months have been increasing much faster than prices

... so households are purchasing larger volumes of goods and services, not just paying higher prices.

Gus Faucher, PNC chief economist

Experts say the U.S. economy needs a healthy dose of consumer spending to grow.

Still, it remains unclear how much longer consumers will accept such inflated prices for everyday items