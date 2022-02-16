STAR WARS EPISODE 4: A New Hope (1977) - REACTION (Movie Facts and Behind the Scenes Stories)

Welcome to a series where I rewatch and talk about a film each Sunday, discussing everything from in front of and behind the camera.
Welcome to a series where I rewatch and talk about a film each Sunday, discussing everything from in front of and behind the camera.
I'm still miffed about Han Solo's last name.
In an early scene, Solo revealed that Han's surname is no family affair;..
This Valentine's Day, we're not looking for cutesy conceits. Seriously, skip all the star-crossed nonsense. Spare us the sappy..